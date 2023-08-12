Lake in the Hills motorcyclist killed in West Dundee crash

A Lake in the Hills motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday near the intersection of Huntley and Binnie roads in West Dundee.

According to police, the 53-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southeast on Huntley Road when he was struck by a car driven by a 61-year-old woman from unincorporated Dundee Township.

The driver of the car was traveling northwest on Huntley Road and was attempting a left turn onto Binnie Road, authorities said.

The accident remains under investigation by the West Dundee Police Department with assistance from the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

