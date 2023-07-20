Founders’ Days coming to Algonquin this weekend

The annual Founders’ Days festival is set to return to Algonquin this weekend. The festival is scheduled to run through Sunday at Spella Park, but some events will take place in other parts of Algonquin.

While many of the events will be familiar to those who have attended previous Founders’ Day festivals, there is one notable absence this year: carnival rides.

Founders’ Day President Dan Barton said the company the festival was planning to use for carnival rides did not get its required paperwork in on time.

Festivities on Thursday include a Cardboard Boat Regatta at 6 p.m. and a performance by Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band at 7 p.m. The Cardboard Boat Regatta will take place at Riverfront Park.

My Metal Heart is performing at 6 p.m. Friday and 7th Heaven will be taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. Other Friday festivities include a Bags tournament at 6:30 p.m. The second Bags tournament of the weekend takes place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Friday also features a Cruise Night at the Algonquin Library parking lot from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday kicks off with the Founders’ Days parade at 11 a.m. The parade route begins on Eastgate Drive, heading down Algonquin Road, turning down Main Street, and ending on Madison Street.

Saturday’s festivities continue with performances from X-Side at 4:30 p.m., Rok Brigade at 6 p.m. and Arra at 8:30 p.m.

The final day of the festival begins with a 5K/10K Walk/Run at Algonquin Middle School. A 1-mile kids Fun Run starts at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K Run and 5K Walk/Run at 8:15 a.m. Interested runners can sign up online or before the race Sunday. Registration begins at 7 a.m.

After the run is done, festival gates open at 11 a.m. Sunday at Spella Park. Afternoon music includes Petty Kings at 4:30 p.m. and Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama at 7 p.m.

Founders’ Days wraps up with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Taste of Founders’ will run throughout the festival, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Festival attendees can park at the JCPenney parking lot Friday, Saturday and Sunday and take a complimentary shuttle to Spella Park. Handicapped parking will be available at the Algonquin Library during this time.

Despite the lack of carnival rides, Barton is looking forward to an event that brings the community together.

“It’s like a big backyard party,” Barton said.