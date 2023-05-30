McHenry County felony report for week of May 14

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of May 14. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Joseph R. Pylypiw, 42, of the 200 block of Grandview Court, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, May 14, with endangering the health or life of a child, driving under the influence of a combination of substances, reckless driving, obstructing justice, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to prevent a crash.
Christopher D. Althaus, 28, of the zero to 100 block of Crawling Stone Road, Barrington Hills, was charged Tuesday, May 16, with aggravated battery of a person 60 years or older and two counts of domestic battery.
Crystal Lake
Mathis T. Monroe, 48, of the 3700 block of 169th Street, Country Club Hills, was charged Tuesday, May 16, with theft.
Richelle L. Kamick, 33, of the zero to 100 block of South Williams Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, May 18, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol, attempting to obstruct justice, improper lane usage and driving with expired license plates.
Harvard
Miguel A. Ortiz-Gonzales, 25, of the 1000 block of Dewey Street, Harvard, was charged Monday, May 15, with aggravated battery in a public place, and mob action.
Jose Ortiz-Gonzales, 30, of the 1000 block of Dewey Street, Harvard, was charged Monday, May 15, with aggravated battery in a public place, and mob action.
Garrett A. Slaughter, 25, of the 600 block of Shenandoah Trail, Elgin, was charged Thursday, May 18, with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container by a driver, obstructing justice, resisting a police officer, and two counts of disobeying traffic control devices.
Slaughter was also charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.
McHenry
Tara L. Cole, 41, of the 4500 block of Garden Quarter Road, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, May 16, with retail theft of less than $300 and criminal trespass.
Joseph V. Mitchell, 31, of the 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Waukegan, was charged Friday, May 19, with possession of fentanyl.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas R. Jacobi, 38, of the 100 block of Meadow Lane, Oakwood Hills, was charged Sunday, May 14, with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, possession of any amount of another drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and improper lane usage.
Anakin Z. Olshock, 23, of the 8500 block of Crawford Avenue, Skokie, was charged Tuesday, May 16, with burglary, three counts of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000 and criminal trespass.
Michael S. Shabo, 25, of the 9400 block of Sumac Road, Des Plaines, was charged Tuesday, May 16, with burglary, three counts of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000 and criminal trespass.
Tonya M. Krich, 38, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, May 16, with manufacturing and delivery of between one and 15 grams of cocaine, manufacturing and delivery of one to 15 grams of fentanyl, manufacturing and delivery of less than one gram of cocaine, manufacturing and delivery of less than one gram of fentanyl, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of less than 200 grams of fentanyl.
Patricia Reyes-Pucheta, 36, of the 400 block of Club Circle, Belvidere, was charged Monday, May 15, with possession of one amphetamine and dextroamphetamine capsule, driving under the influence of a combination of substances, driving under the influence of drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Trevor Crawford, 23, of the 200 block of Highmoor Drive, Round Lake Park, was charged Saturday, May 20, with unlawful restraint, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and assault.
Michael J. Nurnberg, 33, of the 100 block of Forest Avenue, Fox Lake, was charged Friday, May 19, with aggravated fleeing of a police officer in a vehicle, driving while license was suspended, attempting to obstruct justice, reckless driving, speeding 35 mph or more over the speed limit, improper lane usage and failing to signal when changing lanes.
Woodstock
Jamaine Craft, Jr., 39, of the 1300 block of McDowell Road, Naperville, was charged Saturday, May 20, with aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, and resisting a police officer.