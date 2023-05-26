GoFundMe created for family of Johnsburg child who was hit by vehicle this week

A “phenomenal athlete” with a love for football, baseball, basketball and hanging out with his friends and brothers.

That is how the organizer of a GoFundMe page page for Jackson Werderitch, the 10-year-old Johnsburg boy who was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday, described him.

The page was created this week and has nearly $17,000 raised out of a $20,000 goal. It gives details about the child’s parents, Amber and Matt Werderitch, receiving a call on Tuesday afternoon about their son, Jackson having been hit by a vehicle while riding his bike home.

“The Werderitch family is amazing and are part of our beautiful Johnsburg community,” the page states. “As good friends and a great community let’s do this together and raise donations for this beautiful family and amazing boy.”

The fundraiser had 175 donors as of Friday afternoon.

Johnsburg police and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to call around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday about a child who was hit while riding their bicycle near Johnsburg High School at Rignwood Road and Hickory Way.

The child was trying to cross the street with his bike when he was hit. During the investigation, the child was conscious and responsive, and the driver of the vehicle cooperated with police. Police Chief Keith Von Allmen on Tuesday did not describe the child’s injuries as “traumatic.”

The child was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital after the crash, and was eventually airlifted to a hospital in Park Ridge.

Attempts to reach the family and the organizer of the page, as well as Johnsburg police for an update on the investigation, were unsuccessful on Friday.