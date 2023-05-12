Cary School District 26 to hold private, home-school special education meeting

Cary School District 26 will hold a Private School Proportionate Share meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, May 19, via Zoom.

The purpose of the meeting will be to consult with private schools and parents of homeschooled students to discuss the district’s plans for providing special education services to those students with disabilities.

The meeting is open to parents of students attending private schools in Cary as well as parents of homeschooled students who have been or may be identified with a disability as long as they reside within District 26 boundaries.

To attend the meeting, contact Michelle Christakes at michelle.christakes@cary26.org.