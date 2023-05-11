5 things to do around McHenry County: Be a pioneer in Crystal Lake or fly a kite in Huntley

1. Spring Fling around the historic Woodstock Square: Stop in to downtown Woodstock businesses Thursday afternoon to find giveaways and other special treats.

Participating businesses will be marked with potted flowers in the windows. The event runs from 3 to 8 p.m.

One example includes free tea slushie samples at Casting Whimsy, 203 N. Madison St., where any purchase more than $5 also comes with a free passion fruit eclair.

For information, go to bit.ly/SpringFlingWoodstock2023.

2. Pioneering Days at Colonel Palmer House: Experience life as a pioneer at a free, drop-in event Saturday at the Colonel Palmer House, 660 E. Terra Cotta Ave. in Crystal Lake.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, includes clay oven surprises, scavenger hunts, music and historic games and crafts.

For information, go to crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

3. Huntley Kite Fest: Come see choreographed musical routines by professional kite flyers and bring your own kite to fly at the Huntley Kite Fest on Saturday.

This free event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warrington Park soccer fields, 12209 W. Main St., off of Lois Lane.

Also on-site will be Al Sparling’s gigantic kites and food vendors.

For information, go to bit.ly/HuntleyKiteFest2023.

4. Rotary Club of Cary-Grove’s inaugural chili cook-off: Area police, fire, village and township teams will compete in an inaugural cook-off Saturday.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at Chalet Hills Golf Club, 943 Rawson Bridge Road in Cary.

Tickets cost $20 and include one drink ticket. A portion of the proceeds will support the Rotary Club of Cary-Grove and a portion will go to the cook-off winner’s charity of choice.

To buy tickets, go to runsignup.com/rcco.

5. Mother’s Day event at Volo Auto Museum: Massages, live acoustic music and mimosas await mothers who spend part of their Mother’s Day weekend at the Volo Museum.

The celebration, a first of its kind for the museum, will be ongoing Saturday and Sunday. The Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“This event should be a great way to bring more women out and show them that we are so much more than a ‘car place,’” Jim Wojdyla, the museum’s marketing director, said in a news release, pointing to the ice cream parlor, custom drink menus and new exhibits such as the Titanic Museum. “They can spend a terrific day here.”

Chair or table massages will be available at no additional cost to moms between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In addition, free hand paraffin wax treatments will be provided.

“Mom-mosas” – a combination of Prosecco and orange juice – will be available, with other flavors that can be added upon request. These will come in a souvenir glass moms can take home.

Serendipity will provide live acoustic music from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, and Gina Gonzalez will perform live music from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the museum costs $22.95 per adult, $20.95 for adults 65 and older and military personnel, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger.

Separate admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park costs $15.95 each and is free for children 4 and younger. Combo passes for both attractions cost $34.95 for an adult or $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12. Tickets for the museum’s new Titanic exhibit are $19.95, or $14.95 when in combination with any other ticket.

For information, go to volofun.com.

