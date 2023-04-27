5 things to do in McHenry County: Farmers markets, Tulip Fest, golf at the library

1. Tulip Fest: With hundreds of thousands of tulips blooming at Richardson Adventure Farm, the Spring Grove farm’s Tulip Fest will return starting this Thursday.

In addition to the tulips, the festival will have live music on weekends, according to a news release. Families also will be able to play several outdoor games, such as giant Jenga, giant Connect Four and bags. The Richardson Adventure Farm gift shop will be open, too.

Food trucks that serve Mexican food, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, pulled pork and ice cream will be at the festival, as well, according to the release. Beer, wine, soft drinks, hot drinks and smoothies also will be available.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with children 3 and younger being admitted for free, according to the release. The cost to get in for those 4 and older is $16, and they will receive one free tulip per paid admission on weekdays.

For information, go to richardsonadventurefarm.com.

2. Arbor Day: Huntley and McHenry will mark Arbor Day with some tree planting.

The Huntley event will take place at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Municipal Complex, 10987 Main St.

Attendees should gather in the grassy area on the west side of the building. Trees and shovels will be provided.

The village of Huntley also is hosting a Green & Clean Huntley Day on Saturday.

Tours of the West Wastewater Treatment Plant will be available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A kids coloring contest is available by picking up a coloring sheet at the Culver’s of Huntley, 12950 Route 47; Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road; or Huntley Village Hall, 10987 Main St. by Sunday and returning the finished sheet to Culver’s by Sunday to get a free scoop.

A variety of recycling opportunities – electronics, ink cartridges, documents, eye glasses and books – will be available at Village Hall. Many of these are open only to Huntley residents.

For information on both events, go to huntley.il.us and look under Special Events.

In McHenry, an Arbor Day ceremony will be at 3 p.m. at the McHenry Municipal Center, 333 S. Green St.

The city set up a tree donation program where residents can donate $250 to have a tree planted with a memorial brick installed in the ground near the tree. The donation window for this year is now closed.

3. Woodstock Farmers Market: Saturday marks the return of the outdoor market for the season.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday on the historic Woodstock Square until October when the market will be open only on Saturdays.

The market is a producers-only market, meaning everything there is grown or produced directly by the vendor selling it.

Opening day also features live music, free family art and bubble machines. The Kishwaukee Ramblers will perform at 9 a.m. followed by Northwest Highway at 11 a.m.

For information, go to woodstockfarmersmarket.org.

Other McHenry County farmers markets also will open in the coming weeks.

The Pearl Street Market takes over Veterans Park in McHenry starting the evening of May 18. The Farmers Market+ At The Dole moves outside May 28 while the downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market kicks off June 17. The Spring Grove market starts May 20, Huntley’s on May 27 and Cary’s on June 4.

4. Mini Links at the Library: This popular fundraiser offers families the chance to play a round of mini golf at the Woodstock Public Library, according to a news release.

Mini Links has been hosted by the Friends of Woodstock Public Library for more than a decade, returning last year after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first tee time is at 10 a.m., and the last at 3 p.m. Saturday at the library, 414 W. Judd St.

The cost is $3 for kids 12 and younger and $5 for everyone else. Local businesses contribute prizes for a raffle during the event.

For information, go to woodstock.librarycalendar.com/event/mini-links-library.

5. McHenry County Historical Society Anniversary: The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum in Union will reopen Tuesday with new exhibits marking its 60th anniversary.

A special exhibition will highlight 60 never displayed objects from the historical society’s collection to tell the story of McHenry County. Other new exhibits include the “Transportation Revolution,” “Bands & Music,” “World War I” and, the “1920s, Prohibition and Crime.”

The museum, 6422 Main St., is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays from Tuesday through Nov. 4. The museum is closed July 9, Oct. 1 and all major holidays.

For information, go to mchenrycountyhistory.org.

