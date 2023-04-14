Sens. McConchie, DeWitte to host Conversations Untapped in Algonquin

State Sens. Dan McConchie and Don DeWitte will host a Conversations Untapped event Monday in Algonquin.

The event is open to residents from across their districts, which include parts of McHenry, Lake and Kane counties, and runs 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Bullseye Pub & Eatery, 119 S. Main St. in Algonquin.

“Conversations Untapped is a live forum that strengthens the relationships between the community and the officials elected to represent them,” McConchie said in a statement. “Personally, I look forward to meeting with our residents both to hear about the issues that concern them most, as well as discuss current legislation pending in Springfield.”

Constituent services staff from both legislative offices will also be in attendance to help residents with any issues they are having with state agencies or departments.

For more information about this event, contact Hannah Seaver at hseaver@sgop.ilga.gov.