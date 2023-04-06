5 things to do in McHenry County: Last chance for Easter fun

1. Egg hunts across McHenry County: Egg hunts – traditional and not – are planned for this weekend in Huntley, Fox River Grove and Woodstock.

Check in for the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Easter Egg Scavenger “Hunt”ley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at FNBO, 11700 S. Route 47, to get an Easter bucket. Then drive around Huntley to find eggs, clues and prizes.

The event is free, but registration is required at huntleychamber.org.

On Saturday, Bettendorf Castle will host one of its egg hunts. Two hunts are offered Saturday, one from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and another from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Bettendorf Castle, 418 Concord Ave., in Fox River Grove.

Tickets are $40 per child and $25 for attendees 10 and older. Infants are admitted free. Tickets include visits with princesses, superhero characters and the Easter Bunny, as well as two egg hunts. Eggs are filled with candy and toys, while some have tickets for larger prizes.

For information, go to bettendorfcastle.com.

The Huntley Park District will host its egg hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47.

The morning will start at 10 a.m. for those 2 and younger and children with special needs, followed by ages 2 to 3 at 10:15 a.m., kids 4 to 5 at 10:30 a.m. and kids 6 to 8 at 10:45 a.m.

Families are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to allow for parking, with organizers noting it is a fast-paced event. One grand prize egg will hold a season pass to Stingray Bay. Event features music provided by a DJ and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

No registration is required, but donations are appreciated.

Woodstock’s Easter Eggstravaganza will take over the Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free event will include age-specific egg hunts and a chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny and Woodstock Willie. The Woodstock Public Library will have ongoing story times and take-and-make crafts in the bandstand. There will be tables with giveaways and activities, a karate demonstration and games.

For information, go to bit.ly/Eggstravaganza2023.

2. Crystal Lake Public Library’s Bunny Bash: Three sessions are offered: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 W. Paddock St.

Children ages 3 to 6 can join for a bunny story time followed by an egg hunt. Attendees should bring a basket, and registration with a Crystal Lake Public Library card is required.

For information, go to crystallake.librarycalendar.com/event/bunny-bash-0.

3. Cary Dog Egg Hunt: It’s not just kids who can hunt for eggs this week.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for small dogs and 7 p.m. for medium and large dogs, an egg hunt for dogs will kick off at the dog park at Hoffman Park off West Main Street in Cary. The cost is $5 per dog. Bring a basket or bag for collecting eggs. Each dog may collect up to 10 treat-filled eggs and can have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

For information, go to carypark.com.

4. Illinois Railway Museum’s Bunny Trolley Hop: Gates open at 9:15 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. at the museum, 7000 Olson Road in Union.

The event will feature a chance to be photographed with the Easter Bunny in his carrot coach, a small animal zoo, Easter egg hunt, streetcar rides and a bounce castle.

Tickets are available on the museum’s website at a cost of $18 each and are required for those 2 and older. For information, go to irm.org.

5. Lake in the Hills’ Bunny Trail: Time slots start at 10 a.m. Saturday and end at noon at Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate.

Follow the bunny tracks down the path, finding riddles, jokes, photo opportunities and treats from community partners along the way and a chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny at the end.

Day-of registration cost is $2 for Lake in the Hills residents and $4 for nonresidents. Both children and adults must register. To register for a lower price, go to bit.ly/LITHBunnyTrail2023.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.