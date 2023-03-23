5 things to do around McHenry County: Randall Oaks Zoo opens, story time with mini therapy horses

1. Opening Day at Randall Oaks Zoo: Saturday marks the start of the season at Randall Oaks Zoo in West Dundee.

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Saturday through Oct. 29.

Admission is $5 for Dundee Township Park District residents and $5.50 for non-residents. Children 1 and under are free as are U.S. military with an ID.

Admission is purchased the day of the visit at the ticket booth in front of the zoo. Memberships can be purchased at the Rakow Center and the Randall Oaks Recreation Center for $25 per person for residents and $30 per person for non-residents.

For more information, go to dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

2. Chicago Trolley Coach Day: The Illinois Railway Museum will mark 50 years since the end of trolley service in Chicago on Saturday with a variety of buses from Chicago on display and in operation.

The museum, 7000 Olson Road in Union, will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for adults 65 and older and children 13 to 17 years old, and $14 for children 2 to 12 years old. Children under 12 are free.

For more information, go to irm.org/event/chicago-trolley-coach-day.

3. Soul Harbor Ranch’s “Read with Me” program: The Fox River Grove Memorial Library’s Family Storytime on Saturday will feature visits by miniature therapy horses and therapy dogs from Barrington-based Soul Harbor Ranch.

Two sessions with limited seating will be offered. Each include a 20-minute story time and 20 minutes with the animals.

The sessions are scheduled for 11 to 11:40 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the library, 407 Lincoln Ave.

For more information, go to frgml.org.

4. An Evening With Jim Messina: Following a five-decade musical career with three different groups, as a soloist and behind the scenes as a producer and engineer, Messina will perform Saturday at the Woodstock Opera House.

Messina was a member of Buffalo Springfield, a rock group with changing membership that also included Richie Furay, Stephen Stills and Neil Young; a founding member of the country rock band Poco; and half of the duo Loggins and Messina with Kenny Loggins.

The performance will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $50 for A seats and $40 for B seats.

For more information, go to woodstockoperahouse.com.

5. McHenry Dam Hike: The McHenry Chamber Health and Wellness Team will host a free 2-mile hike to the McHenry Dam.

Hikers should meet at noon Sunday in the back of the parking lot at 914 S. River Road near the entrance to the path.

Water and granola bars will be available after the hike for anyone who wants to socialize.

To register, call 423-313-4144. For more information, go to mchenrychamber.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.