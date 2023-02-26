Here’s where to find egg hunts in McHenry County in 2023

Egg hunts – by flashlight and not – are in the works this Easter season in Algonquin, Cary, Fox River Grove, Huntley, Lakemoor, Marengo, Spring Grove, Union and Woodstock.

Is your event missing? Email the details to tips@nwherald.com to be added to our list online.

March 10

Algonquin Flashlight Egg Hunt: 7 p.m. at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St. in Algonquin.

Bring your own basket and flashlight. For information, go to rec.algonquin.org.

March 18

Breakfast with the Bunny: 9 to 10 a.m. at the Cary Community Center, 255 Briargate Road. Open to children 6 years old and younger with a parent or caregiver. Activities, including coloring eggs, will follow breakfast.

The cost is $14 for Cary Park District residents and $21 for nonresidents. Children younger than 1 are free. Every family member attending must register. For information, go to carypark.com.

March 25

Easter Egg-Travaganza: 10 a.m. at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock.

The event includes games, crafts, vendors and food trucks. Each child who wants to participate in the egg hunt must register for a free ticket by March 15. No late tickets will be issued. Adults or children not participating will not need a ticket.

To register for a ticket, go to mchenrycountyfair.com.

April 1

Algonquin Daytime Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St. in Algonquin.

Bring your own basket. For information, go to rec.algonquin.org.

Cary Flashlight Easter Candy Hunt: 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lions Park softball fields, 1200 Silver Lake Road in Cary.

The Easter bunny will be present for photos. The cost is $15 for Cary Park District residents and $20 for nonresidents. Deadline to register is March 15. For information, go to carypark.com.

Illinois Railway Museum’s Bunny Trolley Hop: Gates open at 9:15 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. at the museum, 7000 Olson Road in Union.

The event will feature a chance to be photographed with the Easter bunny in his carrot coach, a small animal zoo, Easter egg hunt, streetcar rides and bounce castle.

Tickets are available for purchase on the museum’s website at $18 each and are required for those 2 and older. For information, go to irm.org.

Lakemoor Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. at Heritage Community Park, 32493 N. Darrell Road in Lakemoor. For information, go to facebook.com/friendsoflakemoor.

Marengo Park District’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Egg Hunt: A pancake breakfast starts at 10 a.m. followed by an egg hunt at 11:30 a.m., both at Marengo Park District’s main building, 825 Indian Oaks Trail.

Registration for the breakfast is required by March 27 and costs $10 for park district residents and $20 for nonresidents. The hunt is free to the public. For information, go to themarengoparkdistrict.com.

Spring Grove Egg Hunt: 2 to 3 p.m. at Thelen Park, 8400 Winn Road in Spring Grove.

The event includes a photo opportunity with the Easter bunny. Kids who find an egg with a special note inside can win a prize. No cost, but a nonperishable food donation to help support the local food pantry is requested. Rain date is April 8.

For information, go to springgrovevillage.com.

April 2

Illinois Railway Museum’s Bunny Trolley Hop: Gates open at 9:15 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. at the museum, 7000 Olson Road in Union.

The event will feature a chance to be photographed with the Easter bunny in his carrot coach, a small animal zoo, Easter egg hunt, streetcar rides and bounce castle.

Tickets are available for purchase on the museum’s website at $18 each and are required for those 2 and older. For information, go to irm.org.

April 6

Cary Dog Egg Hunt: 6:30 p.m. for small dogs and 7 p.m. for medium and large dogs at the dog park at Hoffman Park off West Main Street in Cary.

The cost is $5 per dog. Bring a basket or bag for collecting eggs. Each dog may collect up to 10 treat-filled eggs and can have their picture taken with the Easter bunny. For information, go to carypark.com.

April 7

Huntley Park District Flashlight Egg Hunt: 8 to 8:45 p.m. at Deicke Park Woods, 11419 Route 47.

Open to children ages 9 to 12. Bring your own flashlight.

April 8

Bettendorf Castle Egg Hunt: Two hunts offered, one from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the other from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Bettendorf Castle, 418 Concord Ave. in Fox River Grove.

Tickets are $40 per child and $25 for attendees 10 and older. Infants are free. Tickets include visits with princesses, superhero characters and the Easter bunny, as well as two egg hunts. Eggs are filled with candy and toys, while some have tickets for larger prizes.

For information, go to bettendorfcastle.com.

Huntley Park District Egg Hunt: 10 to 11 a.m. at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47.

The morning will start at 10 a.m. for those 2 and younger and children with special needs, followed by ages 2 to 3 at 10:15 a.m., kids 4 to 5 at 10:30 a.m. and kids 6 to 8 at 10:45 a.m.

Families are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to allow for parking, with organizers noting it is a fast-paced event. One grand prize egg will hold a season pass to Stingray Bay. Event features music provided by a DJ and a photo opportunity with the Easter bunny.

No registration is required, but donations are appreciated.

Illinois Railway Museum’s Bunny Trolley Hop: Gates open at 9:15 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. at the museum, 7000 Olson Road in Union.

The event will feature a chance to be photographed with the Easter bunny in his carrot coach, a small animal zoo, Easter egg hunt, streetcar rides and bounce castle.

Tickets are available for purchase on the museum’s website at $18 each and are required for those 2 and older. For information, go to irm.org.