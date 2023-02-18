Wreaths Across America honors Huntley veterans

Wreaths Across America honored veterans at more than 3,000 cemeteries across the nation in December, including at a ceremony held by the village of Huntley, American Legion Post 673 and the Rotary Club of Huntley.

Village President Tim Hoeft opened the ceremony with the American Legion Post 673 Color Guard, followed by the pledge of allegiance, prayers, military acknowledgements, a rifle volley, taps and other announcements by various dignitaries, according to a news release.

After the ceremony, wreaths were laid on veterans’ graves at both the Huntley Cemetery and St. Mary Parish Cemetery.

Hundreds of wreaths also were delivered to cemeteries in Harmony, Riley and Union, according to the release.

This year’s ceremony will take place at noon Dec. 16. Donations to buy wreaths can be made through the American Legion Post 673, P.O. Box 389, Huntley, IL 60142. Each wreath costs $17.