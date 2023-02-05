Hampshire to host Ice Sculpture and Cocoa Crawl on Feb. 18

The Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural Heart of Hampshire Ice Sculpture & Cocoa Crawl from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in downtown Hampshire.

The Heart of Hampshire theme looks to bring light to all that is good about small-town living – the small businesses that support the community and the people who make Hampshire a great place to live, work and visit, the chamber said in a news release.

The event will begin at Century 21 New Heritage, 120 W. Oak Knoll Drive, where participants will pick up their commemorative mugs, s’mores kits and goodie bags. From there, visitors will head down State Street to view dozens of ice sculptures.

Hot cocoa will be served inside nearby businesses to those with mugs. Members of the RE/MAX Deal Makers team will be running the s’mores station, where participants can roast their marshmallows.

Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Boom Blakz. From 1 to 2:30 p.m., a live ice sculpture demonstration will take place at the intersection of State Street and Washington Avenue.

For more information and to reserve a cocoa mug, go to hampshirechamber.org or check out the Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.