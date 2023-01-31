McHenry High School to host its first-ever wellness fair Thursday

The McHenry Community High School physical education department is hosting its first-ever Wellness Fair this Thursday.

Featuring more than 16 organizations with interactive exhibits and activities to promote a healthy lifestyle, the fair is free and open to the public 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the main gym at McHenry High School’s Upper Campus at 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road in McHenry.

Plans are in place for high school students to participate during their PE and health classes on Friday.

Teachers have wanted to host this type of wellness event for years, Jennifer Beattie, division chair for McHenry High School’s physical education, health and driver education department, said in a news release. They’d planned to introduce it in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

“It is important to us that everyone has the knowledge and resources to be both physically and mentally healthy,” Beattie said in the release. “McHenry County has a lot of great resources, and we wanted to showcase these services and the positive connections they can have on students and the community.”