Spring Grove Police Department arrests one, cites 12 drivers during holiday campaign

The Spring Grove Police Department announced that it arrested one and cited 12 other drivers during a period of stepped-up enforcement over the holidays.

The arrest took place Jan. 1 in connection with driving with a suspended license, Chief Mike Niedzwiecki said.

The department added overtime traffic enforcement officers over the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign, which ran from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2 and was conducted in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies across the state.

The campaign paid for using federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT.