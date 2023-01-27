A McHenry County man is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident stemming from a crash authorities say he caused Monday afternoon on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg.

Adiel Jaime, 55, no address given, was ordered held on $10,000 bond and will be prohibited from driving, except for work, if he is released.

Prosecutors say he was driving on I-90 at 4:14 p.m. Monday when he tried to merge into the right lane, where another vehicle was traveling.

Authorities said Jaime made an insulting gesture to the other driver, who subsequently merged into the left lane. Jaime then drove in front of that driver and slammed on his brakes, according to prosecutors. The other driver’s car crashed in Jaime’s vehicle before it was T-boned by a different vehicle, prosecutors said.

The driver suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung and was taken to Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

According to authorities, Jaime neither stopped nor called 911 after the collision. He is scheduled to return to court Feb. 17.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230126/mchenry-county-man-charged-with-leaving-the-scene-of-i-90-crash-near-schaumburg