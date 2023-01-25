McHenry man wanted on $125,000 warrant charged with possessing, sharing child pornography

A McHenry man is being sought on a $125,000 warrant on charges alleging he shared and possessed child pornography, according to McHenry County court records.

Steven Kujawa, 50, of the 4500 block of Elm Leaf Drive, is charged with 10 counts of dissemination of pornography, class X felonies, and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, six of them class 2 felonies and four of them lesser class 3 felonies, according to the criminal complaint.

Conviction on each of the most serious class X felony carries up to 30 years in prison. If convicted on all, he would be required to serve sentences consecutively. He also could be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Kujawa is accused “knowingly and unlawfully” possessing and disseminating photographs and videos of children, some under the ages of 13, engaged in various “unlawful” acts in November and December of 2020, according to the complaint.

Kujawa was not in custody at the McHenry County jail as of Wednesday morning.