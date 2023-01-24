Here are the events during the Illinois Railway Museum’s 70th anniversary

The Illinois Railway Museum in Union is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, which began with a North Shore Line Day and Cabin Fever Day this past weekend.

Here is the list of this year’s special events:

Chicago Trolley Coach Day - Saturday, March 25

The Illinois Railway Museum will honor 50 years since the end of trolley coach service in Chicago. A variety of buses from Chicago will be on display and in operation.

Bunny Trolley Hop - Saturdays and Sunday, April 1, 2 and 8

This event features a festive train ride with the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and more.

Mother’s Day - Sunday, May 14

All moms are admitted free when accompanied by at least one fare-paying child or adult.

Steam Kickoff - Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21

The Illinois Railway Museum kicks off the summer season with steam locomotives in operation.

Memorial Day weekend - Saturday through Monday, May 27, 28 and 29

More steam, diesel and electric trains will be operating over the long weekend. Active-duty military personnel and their families are admitted free with military ID.

Railway Post Office Days - Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4

See how railroads played an active role in handling the U.S. Mail. Visit a railway post office and see mail transferred on and off a speeding train.

50′s Day - Saturday, June 10

Celebrate the 1950s at Illinois Railway Museum with live music, a greasers vs. preps costume contest, summertime carnival games and period automobiles along with buses and trains from era.

Father’s Day - Sunday, June 18

All Dads admitted free when accompanied by at least one fare-paying child or adult.

July 4th weekend - Saturday through Tuesday, July 1, 2, 3 and 4

The 70 for 70 Trolley Pageant, a parade of 70 electric pieces, will take place on Saturday to celebrate the museum’s 70th anniversary. Extra train operations will take place Sunday through Tuesday.

Day Out With Thomas - Saturdays and Sundays, July 15, 16, 22 and 23

Thomas the Tank Engine and Percy return to Illinois Railway Museum.

Vintage Transport Extravaganza - Sunday, Aug. 6

A large display of historic cars and trucks of all makes and models will be on display. Ride a streetcar to the various viewing areas and the mainline trains will also be operating throughout the day.

Diesel Days - Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11, 12 and 13

The museum’s large variety of diesel locomotives along with their unique color schemes, will be on display.

Labor Day weekend - Friday through Monday, Sept. 1, 2, 3 and 4

The museum will be open for four days and two evenings of fun. Visitors can enjoy a twilight ride on multiple trains. Museum will be open until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

‘Nonstop’ Museum Showcase Weekend - Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17

In recognition of the museum’s 70th anniversary and the volunteers who make it work, the museum will be open continuously from 10 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday with trains operating all weekend including through the night.

Bus Day- Saturday, Sept. 30

Trolley and motor buses will operate this weekend along with other buses open and on display.

Steam Into Fall - Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8

Steam locomotives will operate throughout the weekend.

Pumpkin Train - Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22

Pick up a pumpkin by train and enjoy family-themed fall fun.

Happy Holiday Railway - Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 25 and 26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17

Featuring train rides with Santa Claus, the event will also include treats and a special gift from Santa. Tickets are available for sale after Aug. 1.