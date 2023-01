The A.D. Johnson Foundation, represented by Keith Johnson of McHenry, presented the McHenry Riverwalk Foundation with a check for $10,000 on Dec. 1.

The donation is earmarked to build a seat wall on the large bluestone circle at Miller Point on the Riverwalk.

Donations such as this one and the A.D. Johnson Foundation’s $13,000 donation from a year ago are what makes the Riverwalk feasible, Riverwalk Foundation President John Smith said in a statement.