Here are the events in Woodstock this year to celebrate Groundhog Day

Woodstock is celebrating 30 years of the release of the film “Groundhog Day,” which was filmed primarily in the city and the Historic Woodstock Square.

This year’s slate of events, keeping with the spirit of film, will look similar to previous ones. Festivities will begin the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1, and continue through to the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 5.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, which is officially Groundhog Day, the city will have its groundhog prognostication to determine whether six more weeks of winter are afoot.

Below is the full list of this year’s events:

Feb. 1

5:15 p.m. – Groundhog Storytime at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St.

6 p.m. – Welcoming of the Groundhog at the Opera House

6:15 p.m. – Groundhog Trivia at the Opera House

7 p.m. – Showing of “Groundhog Day” movie in the Harold Remus Auditorium at Woodstock Theatre, 209 Main St.

Feb. 2: Groundhog Day

7 a.m. – Groundhog Day Prognostication on the historic Woodstock Square

7:30 a.m. – Drink to World Peace at Public House of Woodstock, 101 N. Johnson St.

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – “Official” Groundhog Day Breakfast at the Woodstock Moose Lodge 1329, 406 Clay St.

10 a.m. – Walking Tour of Filming Sites starting at the Woodstock Opera House

12 p.m. – Showing of “Groundhog Day” movie in the Harold Remus Auditorium at Woodstock Theatre

2 p.m. – Meet Groundhog Day Writer Danny Rubin at the Woodstock Opera House

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Wine with Willie at Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Calhoun St.

Feb. 3

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Groundhog Day Movie Memorabilia and Memories at Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Groundhog Days Pop-Up Bar at Stage Left Cafe

6 p.m. – Groundhog Day Dinner Dance at the Woodstock Moose Lodge 1329

Feb. 4

10 a.m. – Showing of “Groundhog Day” movie in the Harold Remus Auditorium at Woodstock Theatre

12 p.m. – Groundhog Day Bags Tournament at Ortmann’s Red Iron Tavern, 101 E. Church St.

1 p.m. – Walking Tour of Filming Sites starting at Woodstock Opera House

4 p.m. – Groundhog Day Bingo at the Woodstock Moose Lodge 1329

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Groundhog Day Pub Crawl on the historic Woodstock Square

Feb. 5