Lake in the Hills hires new community development director

A longtime community planner who has worked in several Chicago suburbs will be joining the development team in Lake in the Hills, the village said.

John Svalenka, who has worked in Carpentersville, Carol Stream and Romeoville over the past 20 years, was hired by the village of Lake in the Hills as its new director of community development, starting in the new role on Dec. 12, according to a news release.

Village Administrator Shannon Andrews cited a number of planning roles in which Svalenka will assist in, including land use planning, economic development, building inspection, permitting and code enforcement.

“I am pleased to welcome John to the position,” Andrews said in a news release. “His strong background makes him well suited for this role. I look forward to working with him to advance core Village initiatives.”

Svalenka will be tasked with overseeing business and development opportunities along the village’s busy corridors of Pyott Road, Rakow Road, Randall Road, and routes 31 and 47, according to the release.

Other tasks will including managing the village’s comprehensive plan, and to serve as a staff liaison to the Planning & Zoning Commission, Andrews said in the release.

“I am excited about the opportunity to make a lasting positive impact on the built environment,” Svalenka said in the release. “We will strive to ensure that the village remains a great place to live and a place that is friendly to businesses.”

Svalenka’s salary will be $126,586, Andrews said.