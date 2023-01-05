5 things to do in McHenry County: View century-plus-old quilts, raise money for veterans

1. Historical quilts from the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will be on display starting Thursday and continuing through Jan. 31 at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St.

The quilts date from the 1870s through the 1940s, according to the historical society.

The display is free for public viewing during regular box office hours at the Woodstock Opera House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For information, call the McHenry County Historical Society at 815-923-2267.

2. Veterans Path to Hope is holding its new Holiday Hangover Virtual 5K all month to raise money to support its programs and services.

This virtual 5K can be done on the trail, in the gym or from your home. The cost is $25.

Registration packets can be picked up at the nonprofit’s offices at 805 S. McHenry Ave. in Crystal Lake.

For information, go to VPHVirtual5K.givesmart.com.

3. McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 will host its regular Thursday trivia.

The event, which is open to the public, runs 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the post, 3002 Route 120.

Attendees can play alone or as a team via cellphone or tablet. The game features three fast-moving rounds of 20 questions.

For information, go to bit.ly/McHenryVFWTrivia.

4. Winterfest returns to Volo Bog State Natural Area on Sunday with photo contests, crafts, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, tours of the bog and live music.

The event, which runs 1 to 4 p.m., will feature music from Lucky Pickers Trio along with winter nature crafts, both inside at the Volo Bog Visitor Center, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road in Ingleside. The visitor center is housed in a dairy barn built in the early 1900s.

Tours of the bog will start under the oak tree and leave at 11 a.m., and 12:30 1, 1:30, 2, 2:15 and 2:30 p.m. There also will be a snow sculpting contest if possible.

For information, go to bit.ly/Friends-of-Volo-Bog.

5. Watch “Where the Crawdads Sing” at a movie night at the Harvard Diggins Library.

The free event runs 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the library, 900 E. McKinley St. in Harvard. Registration is required and can be completed online at harvard-diggins.org/event/where-the-crawdads-sing-movie-night/.

The movie is rated PG-13 and is based on the 2018 coming-of-age murder mystery novel by Delia Owens.

Attendees can bring their own dinner or snacks; drinks must have a lid.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.