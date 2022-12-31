Woman rescued from car on frozen lake in Lakewood

A woman was rescued Thursday evening after she drove her car out onto the frozen lake in Lakewood, police said in a news release on Saturday.

The Lakewood Police Department and Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department were dispatched at 8:50 p.m. Thursday to the area of Turnberry Trail and Bonnie Ridge Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a white vehicle that had driven onto the frozen lake, Lakewood police said in the release.

The vehicle, a white Honda sedan, was about 200 feet out from the shoreline, resting on top of the icy surface, according to the release.

Emergency responders were able to successfully reach the vehicle and rescue the sole female occupant, police said. She was evaluated on scene by paramedics and was eventually taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

A towing agency along with Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department also removed the vehicle from the lake, according to the release.

Traffic on Turnberry Trail was shut down for about one hour while the vehicle was being removed.