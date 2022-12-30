McHenry High School announces Class of 2023 Illinois state scholars

A total of 34 McHenry High School District 156 seniors were named Illinois state scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission in recognition of their academic achievement.

Illinois Student Assistance Commission annually selects Illinois state scholars from eligible high schools throughout the state, based on a formula that includes class rank and performance on ACT and SAT testing, according to a news release. About 10% of Illinois high school students are selected for the program.

Illinois state scholars are awarded certificates from the state commission and a digital badge to display online and share. District 156 officials plan a recognition event and Illinois state scholars are typically honored at senior awards events prior to graduation.

The Illinois State Scholars from the Class of 2023 are Lynette Alsot, Suzanne Arizmendi Licona, Zachary Burke, Josephine Cable, Bethany Cook, Tagan Gizel, Apryl Hanneman, Tyler Haws, McKenna Hodge, Trevor Jesme, Ariana Justin, Ella Kokoruz, Jacob Kushman, Wyatt Lulow, Katherine McLaughlin, Emily Meyer, Marissa Meyer, Vanessa Moreno, Emilija Nikitovic, Nicole Pedretti, Kirsten Plaiss, Caleb Rezmer, Brandon Rivera, Anthony Ruiz, Bethany Snyder, Peyton Stinger, Joseph Storer, Mara Torres, Greyson Veneziano, Rose Wagner, Ryne Wagner, Hailey Walker, Taylor Wickenkamp and Sidney Ziebel.