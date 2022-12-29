Lawsuit settled in August crash that killed Lake in the Hills teen

A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the driver in an August rollover crash that killed 17-year-old Riely Teuerle of Lake in the Hills was settled with his insurance company, McHenry County court records show.

A McHenry County judge signed off on the settlement on Dec. 12. The agreement awards Teuerle’s family $265,000 from driver Bryan R. Davis’s insurance company, American Family Insurance.

Teuerle’s life “was worth more than the $265,000″ available through the settlement, said Steve Greeley, attorney for Teuerle’s family.

“That was the only money available through the various insurance companies,” Greeley said.

A sister, Hailey Bartilotta, was the named plaintiff in the case. The settlement will be distributed to her and other family members, Greeley said.

Teuerle was a passenger in Davis’s Volkswagen the night of Aug. 2, according to the complaint filed Sept. 8.

The complaint alleged that Davis was trying to change lanes on Rakow Road between McHenry Avenue and Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills when “slamming his breaks,” he lost control of the vehicle, causing the pair to “spin, roll and strike the vehicle of another motorist.”

Davis, 18, of Lake in the Hills, has not been charged in the crash.

Lake in the Hills police are still investigating, Greeley said.

Attempts to reach the Lake in the Hills Police Department and Davis’s attorney, Phil Buntin from Chicago-based Morse Bolduc Narulli and Buntin, on Thursday were not successful.