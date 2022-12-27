House being remodeled outside Cary damaged in fire

A house being remodeled outside Cary sustained fire and smoke damage during a fire Tuesday afternoon, the Cary Fire Protection District said.

Crews were dispatched at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday to the 6700 block of Wander Way, located near the intersection of Crystal Lake and Silver Lake roads, according to a news release. They arrived within three minutes where they found a tri-level home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the side.

The house is located in an area without fire hydrants and so a rural water supply operation was established, the release states. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.

The cause remained under investigation Tuesday but was not thought to be suspicious, the release states.

The house was uninhabited at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured in the response. A damage estimate was not available.

As part of a mutual agreement, crews from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, village of Barrington, Barrington Countryside, Fox River Grove, Nunda Rural and Wauconda fire departments responded to the scene. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and McHenry Township Fire Protection District covered Cary’s stations while the fire was in progress.