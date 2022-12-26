Marengo barn fire kills two dozen animals

Nearly two dozen farm animals were killed in a barn fire Saturday in Marengo, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.

Members of district arrived at 7:20 p.m. to the property in the 8400 block of South Route 23 in response to a reported barn fire, spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and found heavy smoke and fire from a 40-by-40-foot pole barn on the back of the property, Vucha said.

Due to sub-zero wind-chills and the rural surroundings, the fire was upgraded through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and additional water and resources arrived. The fire, fueled by the wind, was under control within 45 minutes and firefighters continued to put out hot spots for about an hour longer, Vucha said.

Firefighters put out a fire in frigid temperatures in Marengo Saturday night. (MFR)

The barn and contents are considered a total loss with an initial estimated loss of $40,000, Vucha said. No other structures were damaged.

The fire killed sheep and chicken that were inside the barn, Marengo fire Captain Heather Yoder said.

The fire is not thought to be suspicious in nature and a wood-burning stove is being investigated as a cause. The fire remains under investigation by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.

Crews from Woodstock, Harvard, Union, Genoa-Kingston, Boone 2, and Hampshire assisted. Firefighters worked out in the frigid temps for about three hours, Yoder said.