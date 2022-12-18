December 19, 2022
Shaw Local
News - McHenry County

Two people transported following rollover Saturday in Huntley

By Shaw Local News Network
Two people were transported to the hospital with injures following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022 at the intersection of Talamore Boulevard and Route 47 in Huntley, during which one of the vehicles rolled over on its side. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

Two people were taken to Huntley area hospitals following a crash Saturday morning, a Huntley Fire Protection District official said.

Firefighters were called at 10:30 a.m. to Route 47 at Talamore Boulevard for the report of a two-vehicle collision, officials said. One vehicle was rolled onto its side and the second had front end damage, but all occupants were outside the vehicles when emergency responders arrived, according to reports.

A third vehicle occupant refused medical treatment at the scene. The conditions or injuries of those transported by ambulance were not included in reports, the official said.

