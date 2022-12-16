Matthew Mayer named new superintendent of Fox River Grove school district

Fox River Grove District 3 will have a new superintendent at the end of this school year.

Dr. Matthew Mayer, a McHenry resident and assistant superintendent at Morton Grove School District 70, was chosen from among several dozen candidates and approved to become the next superintendent during the latest board meeting on Dec. 12, Board President Melissa Brennan said.

Mayer will be replacing Dr. Sandy Ozimek, who announced she’d be retiring earlier this year.

“I am very grateful and honored for the opportunity to lead alongside the wonderful educators of Fox River Grove,” Mayer said in a prepared statement. “As I learned more about the Fox River Grove family through interactions with students, staff and the school board, I grew more excited about the possibilities and potential for the district.”

Mayer, who has a three-year contract, will take over for Ozimek effective July 1, 2023, Brennan said. The plan is for Mayer to shadow Ozimek next spring, district leaders said.

Mayer’s career in education spans over a decade including as a social studies teacher in Alden-Hebron School District 19, the dean of students in Big Hollow School District 38, assistant principal at Belvidere Community Unit School District 100, principal at Beach Park School District 3, and director of learning and programs at Morton Grove.

“Dr. Mayer has a proven track record in education and is passionate about building relationships throughout the district,” Brennan said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, along with fresh, creative ideas that are focused on our most prized possession, our students.”

Brennan also praised district staff and the Fox River Grove community for their role in facilitating the search and hiring process for the district’s next superintendent.

The Illinois Association of School Boards assisted in the superintendent search process, district officials said.