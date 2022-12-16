JH Events and Flowers in McHenry expands reach

JH Events & Flowers in McHenry is expanding its reach in the area, a move marked by its joining of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Chain O’Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Jennifer Hunt opened the storefront, 3603 Municipal Drive in McHenry, in 2017 after working for Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery and Garden Center for 21 years, according to a news release.

She has been a floral designer for 30 years and has been part of over 1,000 weddings and special events, the release states.

Specializing in custom floral designs for all occasions, JH Events & Flowers also has a gift shop with a selection of home decor, novelty and specialty items. They also offer classes in floral design and decorating.

To learn more about JH Events & Flowers, go to jheventsandflowers.com or call 815-331-8616.