Cary Park District to host summer job fair for teens, adults

Cary Park District will host a summer job fair for adults and teens seeking summer seasonal employment from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the community center, 255 Briargate Road.

Adult and teen seasonal positions available include camp counselors, park maintenance staff, recreation instructors, marketing staff and Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center staff. Attendees can meet with park district staff, pick up information, complete applications and drop off resumes.

No other businesses or organizations will be represented at the job fair. Parents, siblings or friends may attend the job fair and pick up information on behalf of those who are unable to attend.

For more information, contact the Cary Park District at 847-639-6100 or go to carypark.com.