Crystal Lake considers higher property tax levy that could still result in lower tax rate

The Crystal Lake City Council is set to consider an increase in its property tax levy that could still see individual homeowners pay less, city officials said.

The council on Tuesday gave its first round of approval to the $19.4 million property tax levy, an increase of 4.3%, and will give its final OK on Dec. 20 following a public hearing.

The city of Crystal Lake plans to use the property taxes to help pay for first responder pension funds, crossing guards at schools and support for the Crystal Lake Public Library, but how much each line item will increase has not been finalized, Director of Finance Jodie Hartman said.

Property owners whose home was worth $300,000 last year but saw that value rise 6% would pay an additional $27.46 to the city next year if the ordinance passes, the city estimates.

New construction within Crystal Lake has allowed the city to spread the levy over a wider tax base next year, Hartman said.

And because the overall taxable property value in the city is rising faster than the levy, the tax rate would is expected to go down by 3.4%, according to council documents.

Because of that, the same $300,000 home would see its property taxes would stay flat if the value of the property increased by 3.3% and would decrease if the increase in value was less, Hartman said.

“Additional growth allows us to spread amounts over each additional piece of pie,” Hartman said. “So existing property owners pay a smaller portion. We try to be as respectful as we can of what our needs are and what the community impact will be.”