Woodstock man pleads guilty to reduced charges related to a drunken-driving crash into tree

A Woodstock man pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor in connection with a 2021 drunken-driving crash where Crystal Lake police said he hit a tree and then walked away, leaving his injured passenger behind.

Richard A. Koranda, 60, who listed a Cary address in court documents when first arrested, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, a class A misdemeanor, according to court documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

He was sentenced to 28 days in jail, which is considered serve, as well as one year of conditional discharge with special conditions and court monitoring. As part of his conditional discharge, he must attend DUI treatment and a victim impact panel and pay $2,661 in fines and fees, court records show.

The more serious charges against him – two counts of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm and injury, Class 4 felonies – were dismissed, according to court documents.

If convicted on the Class 4 felony, he could have been sentenced from one to three years in prison.

Koranda was charged in connection with the single-vehicle crash that occurred about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 2021, near Wedgewood Drive and Plantain Court in Crystal Lake.

He is accused of hitting a tree and walking away from the crash as his passenger remained inside the vehicle with non-life threatening injuries, Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Derek Hyrkas said at the time. Koranda was found a short time later not far from the crash site.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said the passenger injured was aware of the reduction in charges and sentencing and was in “complete agreement.”

Youash said the passenger asked that the charges be dismissed.

The passenger, who has since recovered from his injuries, said Koranda is a friend and the crash was just a “complete accident.” He also did not want any restitution in connection with the crash, Youash said.

Koranda’s attorney declined to comment.