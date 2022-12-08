Fox River Grove man accused of shooting gun in neighborhood pleads guilty to possessing handgun without FOID

A 55-year-old Fox River Grove man accused of firing a gun three times while parked in his driveway pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a semi-automatic handgun without the required state ID, court records show.

Anthony Masoni, of the 400 block of Concord Avenue, was subsequently sentenced to 18 months of probation with special conditions and 176 days jail time, which he won’t have to serve unless a judge decides otherwise, McHenry County court records show.

Masoni entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to possession of a firearm without requisite FOID card, a Class 3 felony, and in exchange, additional charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, a class 4 felony, two counts of possession of a firearm ammunition without a FOID card, class A misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, were dismissed, according to an indictment and court order.

A class 3 felony can carry a prison sentence of between five and then years.

Masoni was also sentenced to 50 hours of public service and is required to pay about $1,900 in fines and fees, according to court documents.

Masoni was accused of discharging a Taurus .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun on April 27 while sitting in a 2017 white Ford van parked in his driveway, according to the criminal complaint. His FOID card had been revoked in April 2015.

The complaint further alleges that Masoni was in a residential neighborhood and he endangered the bodily safety of his neighbors when he fired off the gun.

He also is accused of having in ammunition – an Aguila Ammunition 9-mm cartridge and a magazine with .45-caliber ammunition – in his possession without a valid FOID card, according to the indictment.

An attempt to reach his attorney Thursday was not successful.