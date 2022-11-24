Johnsburg High School’s Madrigal performances return for the holidays

Johnsburg High School’s Madrigal Dinner is back for this holiday season.

The event features a program of Christmas carols and skits, as well as a three-course dinner in a setting decorated like a castle from the Middle Ages, according to a news release.

“Masters in this Hall,” “Boars Head Carol” and “Gaudete” are some of the traditional Christmas songs to be performed. Singers will also perform some comedy numbers, such as “All Star” and “My Bonnie Lass She Smelleth.”

The evening will conclude with a contemporary take on three traditional carols and a rendition of “Silent Night” where the Royal Court invites the audience to join them in song.

The menu for the Madrigal dinners include roasted pork roast and gravy, potatoes, vegetables, a garden salad and bread with homemade apple crisp and hot wassail. Vegetarian, vegan and children’s meals are available upon request.

The 1 p.m. performance on Saturday, Dec. 3, will be a dessert matinee rather than a full medieval dinner. The desserts will include cookies, cheesecakes and dessert bars. The dessert matinee has a reduced ticket price at $17 for adults and $12 for students, children under 13 and adults over 65.

Madrigal dinner performances will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 and the dessert matinee will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 3. The cost is $20 for an adult and $15 for a student or those over 65.

Go to johnsburg.org/jhs for ticket information.