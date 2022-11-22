72-year-old man accused of stealing more than $100K from Lake in the Hills butcher

A 72-year-old West Dundee man was indicted last week on felony charges alleging he stole more than $100,000 from a Lake in the Hills butcher shop where he worked.

Steven A. Trebes, of the 600 block of Eichler Drive, was charged with theft over $100,000, a Class 1 felony, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. The charge also is probational.

Trebes is accused of knowingly stealing money from Butcher on the Block “over the span of several years,” according to the criminal complaint.

He had worked at the shop since 2008, said Brynn Zimmerman, general manager of the family-owned company that has been in business since 2000.

Trebes is due back in court for status Jan. 12.

Attempts to reach Trebes’ attorney Tuesday were not successful.