Bond increase denied for McHenry man accused of causing 4-month-old baby ‘critical’ skull fractures

Bond will remain at $100,000 for a 25-year-old McHenry man accused of physically abusing a four-month-old child in July, causing the child to suffer bruising, broken bones and “a severe brain injury.”

DeShawn M. Wilson, who was on conditional discharge for domestic battery at the time of this new alleged offense, is charged with aggravated battery to a child, a Class X felony.

If convicted, he faces between six and 30 years in prison. If he is found to be eligible for extended-term sentencing, he could face up to 60 years, McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge said during his arraignment in August.

Wilson has been held in the McHenry County jail since July 19 on $100,000 bond. His bond included a permanent no-contact order with the child’s mother, which he violated by “repeatedly reach(ing) out to the mother” at the hospital where the child was “receiving care,” prosecutors said in a motion to increase bond in July.

He would need to post 10% of the $100,000 in order to secure his release.

During his arraignment in August, Assistant State’s Attorney Tyler Mikan argued to increase his bond which was denied. He also asked Coppedge revoke his phone privileges, which Coppedge granted.

On Monday, his phone privileges were reinstated with restrictions, and Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Romito’s motion to increase his bond was denied, according to court documents.

Defense attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matthew Feda’s motion to reduce Wilson’s bond also was denied.

In her motion, Romito wrote that the “proof is evident and the presumption great that the defendant is guilty of this serious crime.”

On July 17, paramedics responded to the call of an unresponsive four-month-old infant, according to the motion. Wilson was present when paramedics arrived and had been the sole caregiver at the time while the child’s mother was at work, the motion states.

The baby was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital where he was said to be “critically injured.” The baby was then flown by helicopter to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

“The infant exhibited bruising on his back, chest and neck that was consistent with child abuse,” the motion states. “Diagnostic testing also revealed that the infant suffered a severe brain injury involving both hemispheres of the brain as well as down the center. Emergency surgery was required to cut away a portion of the victim’s skull to relieve massive brain swelling.”

Doctors found that the injuries were not accidental and were caused by a recent trauma, the motion states.

“Furthermore, x-rays revealed a myriad of skeletal fractures including healing rib fractures on both sides as well as a radial fracture of the right arm and the upper left arm,” according to the motion.

Toxicology report showed the child had “unexplained presence of benzodiazepines and amphetamines” in his system.

The baby remains hospitalized and his medical condition is “uncertain,” Romito argued.

Romito also said in court Monday that she learned that the results of a recent MRI showed significant brain impairment. The child can breath on his own but is still on a feeding tube. Ongoing diagnostic testing is being done to evaluate surgical options to repair his skull.

Wilson had admitted to bouncing and shaking the child to get him to sleep, the motion and indictment state.

Romito argued that Wilson “poses a real and present threat to a person or persons” and that any reduction in bond would be “wholly inappropriate.”

Should Wilson be released on bond, Coppedge ordered he be prohibited from coming within 1,000 feet of the child’s address and he be equipped with a GPS tracking system. He also has been forbidden to have contact with any child younger than 18 unless supervised by an adult age 35 or older, according to a court document.