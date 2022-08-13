McHenry man pleads not guilty to shaking child, causing brain bleed and bruising

A 24-year-old McHenry man entered a not guilty plea to a felony charge Friday alleging he “bounced and shook” a child younger than 13 that caused the child’s bleeding of the brain and bruising.

DeShawn M. Wilson, of the 4000 block of Parkway Ave., is charged with aggravated battery, a Class X felony. If convicted, he faces between 10 and 30 years in prison. If he is found to be eligible for extended-term sentencing, he could face up to 60 years, McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge said during Friday’s arraignment.

The charge alleges that on or around July 17, he committed battery that caused “great bodily harm or permanent disability” to the child, according to charging documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

DeShawn was arrested July 19 and taken into custody at the McHenry County jail. His bond initially was set at $100,000 and included a permanent no-contact order with the child’s mother.

However, In a motion to increase Wilson’s bond, filed July 20, Assistant State’s Attorney Tyler Mikan wrote that Wilson had “repeatedly reached out to the mother” at the hospital where the child was “receiving care” at the time. This was a violation of his bond that was “causing the family of the victim great distress.” Mikan’s motion asked that Wilson’s bond be increased and his phone privileges be revoked. The motion for bond increase was denied, but Wilson’s phone privileges were revoked, according to a court document dated July 22.

Coppedge ordered that should Wilson be released on bond, he would be prohibited from coming within 1,000 feet of the victim’s address and would be equipped with a GPS tracking system. He also has been forbidden to have contact with any minor younger than 18 unless supervised by an adult age 35 or older, according to a court document. He would need to post 10%, or $10,000, of his $100,000 bond to be released.

He is due back in court Sept. 23.