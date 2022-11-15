Prosecutor says woman ‘found her voice’ while defense attorney says stories of abuse are ‘false memories’

A 23-year-old woman took the stand Tuesday in the trial of a man who was on McHenry County’s most wanted list when arrested in Canada in 2017.

She testified that Robert Gould, 56, currently out of jail after posting 10% of a $500,000 bond and living with family in McHenry County, began sexually abusing her when she was 3 years old during baths and the abuse became more intense as she got older.

Gould is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, a Class 2 felony; eight counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony; and 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, according to the criminal indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Gould is accused of abusing two children in Island Lake and Woodstock beginning in 2001.

In opening statements, Assistant State’s Attorney Sharyl Eisenstein said the woman, who began seeing a trauma counselor in 2016, could not initially speak of the abuse and had to write it down for the counselor before “she found her voice.”

State's attorneys Tyler Mikan and Sharyl Eisenstein talk Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, during the trial of Robert J. Gould, 56, before Judge Michael Coppedge. Gould, who was on McHenry County’s most wanted list when arrested in 2017, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing two children throughout their childhoods beginning in 2001. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Gould’s defense attorney Dominic Buttitta Jr. said the stories of sexual abuse are “pseudo memories” and “false memories” based on “bunk science” created by a “poorly trained therapist.”

He said the alleged victims were encouraged by the therapist to “piece together flashes” of memory. He said they told police that they had no memories of being sexually abused until “working with” therapists in Canada, Buttitta said.

The counselor diagnosed the woman with post-traumatic stress disorder, and after telling the counselor of the abuse, she reported it to police in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the woman testified, speaking quietly while knitting, something McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge had allowed because it was a comfort to her.

Robert J. Gould, 56, talks with his attorney Dominic Buttitta Jr. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, during his trial before Judge Michael Coppedge. Gould, who was on McHenry County’s most wanted list when arrested in 2017, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing two children throughout their childhoods beginning in 2001. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The abuse happened more times than she could count and lasted until she was 15 and moved away to Canada with family, she said.

It began as tickling and as a game, and Gould told the child not to tell anyone because it was a secret, Eisenstein told jurors.

The abuse intensified over the years, the woman testified, and often came to involve physical abuse, choking and threats with a knife. She said she would tell Gould to just kill her but then he would threaten to hurt her siblings, make her watch and then kill her, she said.

Buttitta said there is no corroborating evidence, medical or psychological records, or trauma journals “ever obtained.”

“This is a case about mental illness and struggles to separate dreams and reality,” Buttitta said in his opening statements.