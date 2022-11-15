Parts of northern Illinois to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow by end of Tuesday

To see Tuesday’s story on the snowfall, click here.

The first snow of the season to actually stick was set to arrive in northern Illinois overnight and more snow is expected to follow, a National Weather Service metrologist said.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of northern Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, cautioning that “limited snow risk” would impact road surfaces overnight and could affect Tuesday morning’s commute.

That was followed by a winter weather advisory for dozens of counties across northern and central Illinois, warning of “slippery road conditions” and urging caution on roadways.

While light snow was expected on and off in the morning hours Tuesday, heavier snowfall was forecasted for Crystal Lake and the northwest suburbs beginning at sundown Tuesday, said Brett Borchardt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Romeoville.

The forecast as of Monday afternoon predicted 2 to 5 inches for the Crystal Lake area with “higher amounts expected locally” by the end of Tuesday.

The northwest suburbs, including McHenry County, the western half of Lake County, and the northern portion of DeKalb County is forecasted to see the highest snowfall totals due to the lake effect, Borchardt said.

“I think we will see it stick a little bit throughout the day (Tuesday),” Borchardt said. “Any elevated surface, deck or patio, is where it will start sticking first. Once the heavier snow starts, it’ll stick everywhere.”

Will, Kane, La Salle, Whiteside and Lee counties were on track to potentially see snow accumulation of less than a half inch Monday evening, another inch or two during the day Tuesday and less than an inch Tuesday night, according to forecasts Monday afternoon.

Other counties – including Kendall – had less snow in their forecasts: Less than half an inch Monday night, around an inch during the day Tuesday and less than half an inch Tuesday night.

Borchardt cautioned that as one of the first snows of the season, drivers should be extra careful Tuesday and be mindful of road crews doing their work.

The weather outlook forecasted scattered snow showers through Wednesday evening.