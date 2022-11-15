Man sentenced to four years in prison for Cary gas station robbery

A Round Lake Park man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing a Cary gas station.

Bryan J. Leider, 34, was accused of indicating that he was armed during the Jan. 25 robbery, during which he took money and soda, according to the criminal indictment.

Leider pleaded guilty in September to aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony, which typically carry a prison sentence of four to 15 years but are also probational.

In exchange for Leider’s guilty plea, additional charges of possession of a stolen or converted vehicle, two counts of theft of property worth more than $500, retail theft and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

Leider was accused of stealing a 2003 white Ford Explorer and robbing the Marathon gas station, 8 E. Main St. in Cary, where he told the employee he would shoot him, according to the criminal indictment and a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He was identified as a suspect using surveillance footage from the gas station, according to the release.

Leider is required to serve at least 50% of the sentence and will receive credit for the 289 days he’s spent in jail since his Jan. 26 arrest, according to the sentencing order.

McHenry County Judge James Cowlin also found that the offense was the result of addiction or a substance-use disorder and recommended he be placed in a substance abuse program. The Illinois Department of Corrections will determine Leider’s ultimate inclusion in any program.

Leider was ordered to pay $730 in restitution to the gas station, court records show.