Johnsburg woman dies in single-vehicle crash north of Fox Lake

A 40-year-old Johnsburg woman died following a single-vehicle crash that took place shortly after midnight Monday in the 5700 block of Fox Lake Road northwest of Fox Lake, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2003 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Fox Lake Road when, for unknown reasons, it exited the roadway to the west and struck a mailbox and then a tree, according to a news release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry Township Fire Protection District, and Spring Grove Fire Protection District responded to the scene, near Route 12, at 12:19 a.m. Monday, the release states.

The driver and sole occupant of the Corolla was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene, according to the release. The Corolla’s front airbags deployed during the crash.

The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.