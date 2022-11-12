Rotary Club of Huntley to host Running of the Elves 5K

The Rotary Club of Huntley is hosting an inaugural Running of the Elves as part of the Huntley Park District’s Very Merry Huntley celebration Saturday, Dec. 3, at Betsey Warrington Park Pavilion, 12209 W. Main St.

The event will include a 5K run, 1-mile walk and, for children ages 5 to 12, a half-mile dash.

The cost for the 5K run is $30 for those 13 and older and $15 for those 12 and younger. For the 1-mile walk, the cost is $20 for those 13 and older and $15 for those 12 and younger. The Dash for Kids costs $5 a child.

To register, sponsor or volunteer for this event, visit huntleyrotary.org.