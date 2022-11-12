November 12, 2022
News - McHenry County

Rotary Club of Huntley to host Running of the Elves 5K

By Shaw Local News Network
The Rotary Club of Huntley is sponsoring a Running of the Elves 5K run, one-mile walk and, for children aged five to 12 years, half-mile dash as part of Huntley Park District's Very Merry Huntley celebration Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Betsey Warrington Park Pavilion, 12209 W. Main St.

The event will include a 5K run, 1-mile walk and, for children ages 5 to 12, a half-mile dash.

The cost for the 5K run is $30 for those 13 and older and $15 for those 12 and younger. For the 1-mile walk, the cost is $20 for those 13 and older and $15 for those 12 and younger. The Dash for Kids costs $5 a child.

To register, sponsor or volunteer for this event, visit huntleyrotary.org.