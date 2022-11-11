Crystal Lake man accused of shooting stolen gun at a home; prosecutors ask to increase bond

An 18-year-old Crystal Lake man accused of shooting a stolen handgun at a home in July where another teenager was inside pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday.

Joel B. Kattner, of the 600 block of Concord Drive, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm with occupants in the building, Class 1 felony; use and possession of a stolen firearm, each Class 2 felonies; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, a Class 3 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, according to the criminal indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted on the most serious Class 1 felony, he faces up to 15 years in prison. The charge also is probational.

Prosecutors allege that on July 10, Kattner shot a stolen .380-caliber handgun at a home in the 900 block of Coventry Lane in Crystal Lake when he knew or should have known someone was inside, “endangering the resident’s bodily safety,” according to court documents.

Kattner was arrested on Oct. 6. On Oct. 10, he posted 10% of a $150,000 bond and was released from the McHenry County jail with conditions to stay at least 1,000 feet from the residence he allegedly shot at, according to court documents.

On Nov. 30, prosecutors are scheduled to argue a motion asking the judge to increase Kattner’s bond because they say he violated those terms.

Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 2, Kattner violated a no-contact order with the teenager who was in the home at the time he allegedly fired the gun, according to the motion filed in the courthouse.

“On Nov. 4, probation reported that (Kattner) violated the exclusionary zone on three different occasions on Nov. 2,” Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash wrote in the motion.

In the motion, prosecutors state that Kattner “is a danger to the public, especially to (the alleged victim).”

Prosecutors are asking that his restrictions continue to include that he stay at least 1,000 feet away from the home and that the bond be modified to require that he “be confined to his residence while on bond and be permitted to leave only for employment and/or treatment purposes.”

Kattner’s attorney, Todd Benison, declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.