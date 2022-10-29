Woodstock Fire/Rescue District honors people who assisted in reviving man in August

On the morning of Aug. 19, postal worker Charles Peterson was doing his rounds along Hilltop Court in Woodstock when he collapsed suddenly, a scenario in which 95% of such cases never even make it to the hospital, a doctor who later treated Peterson said.

But not only was Peterson revived at the scene, he is now recovering, in part thanks to bystanders who both called 911 and then gave Peterson CPR until paramedics arrived, a spokesman for the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said.

“Time is of the essence to get a patient into the procedure room,” said Dr. Asim Zaidi, who treated Peterson at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. “Everything came together in a short time, and he made a great recovery. You always worry in these situations what will happen when they wake up, but his heart and brain functions were completely normal, so it was really nice that all of the pieces [for his resuscitation] fit together.”

The district honored the conduct of all involved, and awards were given out during the Woodstock/Fire Rescue District board meeting Thursday to those involved in the recovery, including fire/rescue district members, NERCOM 911 telecommunicators, Woodstock police officers, the Northwestern Medicine cardiac team and bystanders who assisted, spokesman Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Zaidi said that it was the first such event where he had been able to connect with everyone involved in the outcome, including the patient.

Peterson is currently recovering at home “due to the swift and courageous actions of all involved,” according to the release.

A spokesperson with Northwestern Medicine confirmed that Peterson still is rehabbing but is “feeling well and grateful for the quick action from residents” and medical personnel who saved his life.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District recognized those who helped revive Charles Peterson, who suffered a heart attack in August, during their monthly board meeting Oct. 27. Awards were presented to WFRD Members, NERCOM 911 Telecommunicators, Woodstock Police Officer, Northwestern Medicine Cardiac Team and bystanders. (Woodstock Fire and Rescue District)

Community members at the scene called 911 immediately after Peterson collapsed, district officials said.

Those present performed hands-only CPR until paramedics could arrive and assist with advanced resuscitation of Peterson.

Peterson regained a pulse shortly before he was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital, where he subsequently was stabilized and sent to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for post-cardiac arrest care from Zaidi.

The district said it encourages community members to learn CPR. More information about classes the fire/rescue district hosts can be found at www.wfrd.org.