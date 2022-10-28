Halloween things to do in McHenry County: So many choices for trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treating events are popping up all over McHenry County this week.

Here are a few of the options. For trick-or-treating hours, go to bit.ly/TrickorTrick_McHenryCo22.

Huntley’s trick-or-treating event will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in its downtown. Participating locations will be marked with signs and balloons.

For more information, go to huntley.il.us.

Spring Grove’s trunk-or-treat event will take place 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Horse Fair Park, 8105 Blivin St., with a costume contest at 3 p.m. There will be prizes for best costume for child, adult and pet and best decorated trunk.

For information, go to springgrovevillage.com/event/trunk-or-treat/.

The annual Halloween Walk through Cary and Fox River Grove will return to its classic format of trick-or-treating at local businesses this year.

In Cary, the event will run from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, starting at Tasty Sushi, 630 Route 14, and ending at Athletico Physical Therapy in the Jewel shopping center, 630 Route 14.

In Fox River Grove, the event will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, beginning by Leader Ace Hardware, 980 W. Route 22 in the Stone Hill Shopping Center, and ending at Wonderland Kids Academy, 750 Route 14.

The Halloween Walk is a free event organized by the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

Woodstock’s annual costume contest and Halloween on the Square event returns Monday afternoon.

The costume contest will begin at 4:15 p.m. at the bandstand in the historic downtown Square with prizes awarded at 4:30 p.m. followed by trunk-or-treating around the Square until 5 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for the “scariest,” “funniest” and “most original” costumes in four age categories: 3 years old and younger, 4 to 8 years old, 9 to 13 years old and 14 and older.

Trick-or-treating in the neighborhoods continues until 7 p.m.

For information, go to woodstockoperahouse.com/operahouse/page/halloween-square.

Crystal Lake also will host its annual downtown trick-or-treating event, Halloween Handout, from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday where children 12 and younger can stop by participating downtown businesses to receive treats.

Participating merchants will have an orange Halloween Handout flyer on their window. Merchants displaying a teal pumpkin poster – part of the Teal Pumpkin Project aimed at making Halloween fun for children with food allergies – also will have alternate, non-food treats available for children.

For information, go to downtowncl.org/events/halloween-handout/.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department will host its 19th annual trick-or-treat event Monday at the police department’s Safety Town, located behind the Irv Floress Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road.

The event, which runs 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., is open to all ages.

Family-friendly monsters, ghosts and ghouls along with Lake in the Hills police officers, team members, elected village officials and community volunteers will be there to meet visiting families.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.