Geneva man, 87, taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Algonquin

An 87-year-old Geneva man was in serious condition following a crash Sunday afternoon where the motorcycle he was driving hit the center median and he lost control, Algonquin police said.

The Algonquin Police Department responded at 3:46 p.m. Sunday to the Route 31 Bypass just south of Route 62 in Algonquin, according to the news release.

The police investigation found that the black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by the Geneva man was northbound on the bypass when he hit the center media, lost control of the motorcycle, went over the median and entered the southbound lanes of Route 31, the release states. The motorcycle then ran off the roadway and down an embankment, coming to rest in the grassy area next to the bridge overpass.

The Geneva man was taken to a local hospital by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire District in serious condition, according to the release.

The north and southbound lanes of the Route 31 Bypass were shut down for a short period of time for the crash investigation, the release states. The southbound and northbound lanes were shut down one at a time to minimize traffic disruption.

The crash remains under investigation by the Algonquin Police Department. Anyone having witnessed it is asked to contact the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-5431.