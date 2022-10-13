Southbound Edgewater Drive in Crystal Lake to close for six weeks

Southbound Edgewater Drive will be closed to traffic between Gardina Vista Lane and North Avenue in Crystal Lake for six weeks so that rehabilitation work to take place at a wastewater pumping station 16, the city said.

The closure will begin Monday and is scheduled to continue through Dec. 2, according to a news release. Snowberry Lane will also be closed at Edgewater Drive.

This six-week closure is necessary to allow rehabilitation work to take place at Wastewater Pumping Station 16, located in the median, the city said in the release. Northbound traffic will not be affected.