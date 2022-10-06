Judge sentences man to 6 1/2 years for possessing heroin in Crystal Lake

A 33-year-old Antioch man convicted by a McHenry County jury for possessing heroin last year in Crystal Lake was sentenced Thursday to six and a half years in prison.

Derek S. Schwantner also is required to serve one year of mandatory supervised release and pay about $2,900 in fines and fees, according to sentencing documents in the McHenry County courthouse. He will receive credit for 424 days served in the county jail awaiting trial.

Schwantner was found guilty in August of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Additional charges were dismissed, including a Class X felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of a substance containing fentanyl, according to court documents.

Had he been found guilty of the more serious charge, he would have faced up to 30 years in prison.

Attempts to reach Schwantner’s attorney were not immediately successful.

Two others, Christopher J. Mohr, 31, and Theresa J. Neveitt, 36, both of Crystal Lake, are also charged in the same indictment with Schwantner.

Mohr is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on or about Aug. 9, 2021, Mohr was in possession of less than 200 grams of fentanyl and a syringe.

Neveitt also is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, for allegedly possessing less than 15 grams of fentanyl, according to the indictment.

Mohr is due to be arraigned Nov. 1 and Neveitt on Oct. 19, according to court documents.

The attorney for Mohr and Neveitt declined to comment.