October 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Construction worker suffers serious injuries after falling 30 feet off roof near Woodstock

Firefighters were called to scene about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

By Shaw Local News Network
A construction worker fell of a residential roof in unincorporated Woodstock on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, and was airlifted due to serious injuries.

A construction worker fell off a residential roof in unincorporated Woodstock on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, and was flown because of serious injuries. (Provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A man fell about 30 feet off a roof and onto a patio Wednesday afternoon near Woodstock, suffering injuries that are potentially life-threatening, officials said.

Crews with the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to a residential home in the 10400 block of Saddlebred Trail in unincorporated Woodstock and found a man who had fallen onto a brick patio at the back of the home, spokesman Alex Vucha said.

The man was part of a construction crew working on the roof at the time of fall, Vucha said. The extent of the injuries called for a LifeNet medical helicopter, which landed in a soccer field off Creekside Drive in Wonder Lake.

The man was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Hospital in Libertyville, Vucha said. He had multiple injuries, which were described as “serious, potentially life-threatening.”

A construction worker fell of a residential roof in unincorporated Woodstock on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, and was airlifted due to serious injuries.

A construction worker fell off a residential roof in unincorporated Woodstock on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, and was flown because of serious injuries. (Provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)