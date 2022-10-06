Construction worker suffers serious injuries after falling 30 feet off roof near Woodstock

A man fell about 30 feet off a roof and onto a patio Wednesday afternoon near Woodstock, suffering injuries that are potentially life-threatening, officials said.

Crews with the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to a residential home in the 10400 block of Saddlebred Trail in unincorporated Woodstock and found a man who had fallen onto a brick patio at the back of the home, spokesman Alex Vucha said.

The man was part of a construction crew working on the roof at the time of fall, Vucha said. The extent of the injuries called for a LifeNet medical helicopter, which landed in a soccer field off Creekside Drive in Wonder Lake.

The man was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Hospital in Libertyville, Vucha said. He had multiple injuries, which were described as “serious, potentially life-threatening.”